WHO: Row over UNRWA distraction from dire Gaza crisis

Row over UNRWA

Shafaqna Enghlish- The row over funding for the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency was distracting from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the World Health Organization said.

It urged governments to keep backing UNRWA, which has seen several key donors suspend funding over Israel’s accusations that several staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack.

“Criminal activity can never go unpunished,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a media briefing in Geneva. “But the discussion … (is) a distraction from what’s really going on every day, every hour, every minute in Gaza.”

“We appeal to donors not to suspend their funding to UNRWA at this very critical moment. (It) will only hurt the people of Gaza who desperately need support,” said Lindmeier.

