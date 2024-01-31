English
UNSC expresses concern over dire conditions in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- UN Security Council expresses concern over dire conditions inside Gaza, urging all parties to the conflict to work with the UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, the body expressed concern over the “rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation” in Gaza, where Israel has continued to carry out heavy bombardment and prevent access to humanitarian assistance.

The statement urging all involved in the conflict to work with Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag comes as numerous Western states freeze assistance for UNRWA, the main provider of assistance in Gaza.

Source: AL Jazeera

