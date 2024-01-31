CNN: Newly leaked documents show NSA buying Americans’ internet data

Shafaqna English- The National Security Agency has been buying the internet browsing records of American citizens from commercial data brokers without obtaining a warrant, according to documents released by a USA senator on Thursday (31 Jan. 2024) as reported by CNN.



According to Senator Ron Wyden, who released newly declassified letters he received from the Pentagon in recent weeks confirming the sales, the purchases include data on Americans’ web browsing and application usage.

The revelations suggest that government organisations are frequently buying sensitive data on US citizens from commercial platforms, bypassing the need for court approval.

And it comes amid growing concerns that foreign nations are engaging in similar activities; CNN reported earlier this week that the Biden administration is preparing to issue an executive order aimed at restricting foreign acquisitions of USA residents’ personal data.

Source: CNN

