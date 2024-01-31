Reuters: Rising costs-green rules prompt European farmers to step up protests

Shafaqna English- In a clear sign of growing tensions, the French government sent armoured vehicles to secure a Paris food wholesale market, while farmers continued to block motorways in France and Belgium and protests spread to other parts of Europe according to Reuters.



Spanish-Italian farmers, like their counterparts in Germany, have announced their intention to join the ongoing protest movement. Their aim is to force governments to relax environmental regulations and protect them from rising costs and cheap imports.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com