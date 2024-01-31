Reuters: UN trade body says Gaza economy could take decades to recover

Shafaqna English- If hostilities in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza ceased immediately, it could take until the end of the century for Gaza’s economy to recover to its pre-conflict size, the United Nations said in a report released on Wednesday, according to Rueters.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza, following the assaults by Hamas gunmen on 7 October, is still ongoing. According to local authorities, more than 26,000 individuals have lost their lives as a result of the tragic event, while the infrastructure and the means of sustenance for the population of 2.3 million have been decimated.

Source: Reuters

