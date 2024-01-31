[Video] The Makers of the Shia World: Shaykh al-Kulayni

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part: “The Makers of the Shia World” focusing on Sheikh al-Kulayni, talked by Dr Sayed Hadi Qazwini.



The Makers of the Shia World – Episode 2

This episode focuses on Sheikh al-Kulayni, an eminent traditionist and scholar of hadith in early Shi’ism. Born in the 9th century CE, he lived during the Minor Occultation and is recognized for his comprehensive compilation of hadith reports known as Kitab al-Kafi. This episode then delves into the historical context of Sheikh al-Kulayni’s life, contrasting the socio-political climates of Baghdad and Qom during the 9th and 10th centuries. Baghdad, the capital of the Abbasid dynasty, faced intellectual diversity and challenges for the Imami community, leading to a need for political and intellectual advancement. In contrast, Qom emerged as a stronghold for Imami Shi’ism, with political and religious leadership often held by the Ash’ari clan. The author highlights the intellectual contributions of Baghdadi Imami scholars in defending Imami Shia doctrines against various theological schools.

The central theme revolves around Sheikh al-Kulayni’s response to challenges faced by the Imami community, leading to the production of Kitab al-Kafi. The comprehensive structure of al-Kafi, spanning theology, practical aspects of religion, and miscellaneous reports, reflects al-Kulayni’s objective to provide authentic guidance based on the teachings of the Prophet and the Imams. The early focus on the concepts of ‘aql (intelligence) and ‘ilm (knowledge) in al-Kafi, countering claims of reason-based knowledge highlighting the divine nature of intelligence and the necessity of acquiring knowledge through the teachings of the Prophet and Imams.

Part of series: The Makers of the Shia World

www.shafaqna.com