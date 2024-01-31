Shafaqna top news stories (31 January 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (31 January 2024) January 31, 2024 | 7:23 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 31 January 2024: Reuters: UN trade body says Gaza economy could take decades to recover Reuters: Rising costs-green rules prompt European farmers to step up protests CNN: Newly leaked documents show NSA buying Americans’ internet data Nature: Huge climate catastrophe fund to be launched soon UNSC expresses concern over dire conditions in Gaza Iran: Mesr Desert [Photos] WHO: Row over funding distract UNRWA from Gaza crisis Abolfazl Fateh: Iran-USA dialogue key to de-escalation; benefits for both nations-region-Gaza-humanity HRW: Could World Court address women’s rights in Afghanistan? Axios: USA’s post-Gaza war strategy links to Saudi-Israel peace deal Al-Jazeera: American Muslims united in demanding shift in USA’s Middle East policy Palestinian sources: Israel commits 16 massacres against innocent families in Gaza during… Nature: Cancer hijacks nervous system for growth Pakistan: Imran Khan & his wife sentenced to 14 years imprisonment ESPN: Mancini has apologised for walking off the pitch Iran to attend CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2024 AFC: IR Iran v Syria in Asian Cup 2023 Preview AFC: Korea Republic reached next round by defeating Saudi Arabia on penalties AFC: Uzbekistan advances to quarterfinals by beating Thailand