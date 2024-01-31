Women to come together by donning hijab to show veiledin strength

Shafaqna Enghlish- Women in over 150 countries will come together by donning the hijab to stand against bigotry, discrimination and prejudice faced by Muslim girls and women in hijab On Thursday, February 1st.

The annual #WorldHijabDay is observed by women of all faiths, colors, and communities across the world for the 11th year in a row.

“The initiative aims to foster understanding, tolerance, and solidarity, allowing individuals to step into the shoes of Muslim women and gain insight into their religious practices,” World Hijab Day wrote on X.

“It serves as a platform to promote awareness, challenge stereotypes, and create a dialogue about religious freedom and the diversity of personal choices regarding clothing and expression.”

Source: About Islam

