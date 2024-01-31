Saudi Arabia to host UN conference on land-drought

Shafaqna Enghlish- The UN conference (COP 16) will take place in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 2-13, 2024, with a focus on land degradation and drought issues.

The Riyadh COP16 will be the largest-ever meeting of UNCCD’s 197 Parties, the first to be held in the Middle East region and the largest multilateral conference ever hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh COP16 will focus on mobilizing governments, businesses and communities worldwide to accelerate action on land restoration and drought resilience as a cornerstone of food, water and energy security.

Source: Arab News

