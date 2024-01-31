English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsCanadaFeatured 2Other News

Canada: Muslim council cancels meeting with Trudeau over Liberal stance on hate crimes-Gaza

0
Muslim council cancels meeting with Trudeau

Shafaqna Enghlish- The National Council of Canadian Muslims cancelled a meeting Monday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and accused his government of failing to protect Palestinians and hate crimes in Canada.

“We no longer think it’s productive to speak with this prime minister,” chief executive Stephen Brown told a news conference.

“There’s nothing new that we could say. We’ve said it all before.”

Trudeau did not address the cancellation directly Monday before question period, confining his comments to the national day of action against Islamophobia. His office later said it had “nothing to add.”

Source:  CBC.Ca

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Reuters: UN trade body says Gaza economy could take decades to recover

parniani

UNSC expresses concern over dire conditions in Gaza

leila yazdani

WHO: Row over funding distract UNRWA from Gaza crisis

leila yazdani

Axios: USA’s post-Gaza war strategy links to Saudi-Israel peace deal

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: American Muslims united in demanding shift in USA’s Middle East policy

leila yazdani

Palestinian sources: Israel commits 16 massacres against innocent families in Gaza during last 24 hours

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.