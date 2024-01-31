Canada: Muslim council cancels meeting with Trudeau over Liberal stance on hate crimes-Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The National Council of Canadian Muslims cancelled a meeting Monday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and accused his government of failing to protect Palestinians and hate crimes in Canada.

“We no longer think it’s productive to speak with this prime minister,” chief executive Stephen Brown told a news conference.

“There’s nothing new that we could say. We’ve said it all before.”

Trudeau did not address the cancellation directly Monday before question period, confining his comments to the national day of action against Islamophobia. His office later said it had “nothing to add.”

Source: CBC.Ca

