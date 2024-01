SHAFAQNA – The Iraqi government in a cabinet session on Tuesday denominated the 27th of Rajab as the “Holy Quran Day” in this country.

According to Shafaqna, Al Forat wrote: this designation was accomplished on the occasion of the prophetic mission of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and respect of captives and ascension of that Hazrat.

Therefore, Iraq will be the first country that has recorded this day in its annual calendar as part of the national and Islamic days.

Source: fa.shafaqna

