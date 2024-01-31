Astan Quds Hosseini: 250 foreign confraternities visited Imam Hussain Shrine last year

SHAFAQNA – Today (Tuesday), the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) announced the number of foreign confraternities that visited this holy place last year.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: in an interview with this news agency, the head of the Public Relations Department, Abdul-Amir Taha said: last year, Astan Quds Hosseini received about 250 foreign confraternities with an average of 6,000 people of different nationalities and languages.

Taha added: Astan Quds Hosseini has translators in different languages, including English, French, Turkish, and Urdu, but regarding other languages, it gets help from the University of Baghdad.

