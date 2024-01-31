Holy shrine of Kadhimiya announced its readiness to welcome millions of pilgrims for the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Al-Kadhim(AS)

SHAFAQNA- “Saad al-Hajiye”, the deputy secretary general of the shrine and the head of committee of the holy shrine of Kadhimiya, announced preparations to welcome millions of pilgrims for the commemoration of martyrdom of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS).

According to Shafaqna; Al Forat wrote: “Security and service preparations to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) have been carried out through the extensive security meeting of the High Committee of Million Visit”.

He added: “the necessary programs have been compiled and all service aspects have been prepared by the relevant authorities from Baghdad Municipality, the Ministries of Health and Transportation and the People’s Mobilization Organization.”

Efforts and extensive support of the government will continue to meet the requirements of this ceremony and offer any services that provide a suitable environment for the pilgrims,” he said.

The holy shrines of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim and Imam Muhammad Taqi Al-Jawad (pbuh) are prepared for the martyrdom anniversary ceremony of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) under conditions that is expected nearly 10 million pilgrims go to the Kadhimiya in Baghdad on this day to participate in this ceremony.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com