Christian Journalist: Imam Ali (AS) established “human rights principles” hundreds of years earlier than the United Nations

Shafaqna English- “Sarkis Doueihi”, a prominent Christian Journalist, said: “I am among those that like the generosity of Imam Ali (AS), his behavior with orphans and his humility in dealing with people, and his piety in life too much.”

In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, regarding his relationship with Amir Al-Muminin Ali (AS), Doueihi asserted: “My relationship with Imam Ali (AS) is the child-father relationship.” In my troubles, I always resort to him and he never disappoints me; rather, all my wishes are fulfilled by resorting to him.”

He added: “One of the most beautiful words I have read from Imam Ali (AS) is that his food was barley bread, salt and olive oil, and he fed the orphans with whole grain bread, meat, milk and honey so that one of his companions said: ‘I wish I was an orphan.'”

Doueihi added: “I am in love with Imam Ali (AS) and I believe that he is one of the most important pillars of humanity, and when some people accuse me of being a Shia, I am proud of myself because I am a lover of Ali (AS) and his children (AS).”

This Christian Journalist continued: “I have found several similarities between Jesus Christ (AS) and Imam Ali (AS), especially in the field of humility, piety, kindness, mercy, and humanity. When visiting the sacred shrine of Imam Ali (AS), My feeling is indescribable.”

By referring that many words have been stated about Imam Ali (AS), he explained: “The saying I like the most about Imam Ali (AS) is a verse from the ode of the Christian poet “Bulus Salamah”, which says: “The right has penetrated and resounded in this Christian so that he has been regarded an Alawi due to the intensity of his kindness.”

He continued: “Imam Ali (AS) loved by Christians. He was very generous and kind in dealing with Christians and did not consider them “Dhimma”; rather, he treated them like Muslims and granted them from Baytul-Maal and respected all that is sacred for them. For this reason, monks and Christians loved him and many became Muslims owing to love and loyalty to him.”

Doihi pointed out: “Christians and Muslims have differences of opinion about religious issues, but they agree on the love of Imam Ali (AS) because in their opinion, he is a philosopher, thinker and a great leader, and they cite to his words and wisdom.”

Imam Ali (AS) came for the sake of all humanity

By putting emphasis on the fact that Imam Ali (AS) compiled the human rights principles in his letter to Malik Al-Ashtar hundreds of years earlier than the United Nations and human rights institutions in the world, he said: “this letter is considered as a kind of global constitution and is full of love, great human dimensions and depth of attitude. One of the greatest and most beautiful themes in that letter is this saying: “People are of two categories: either your brother in religion or your peer in creation.”

He stated that “Imam Ali (AS) is a global exhaustive and unique figure who does not merely belong to the Shia; rather all people from different religions, clans, ethnicities, and races like him.” He continued: “Imam Ali (AS) did not come for a specific stage in a specific place; rather he came for the sake of all humanity at any time and place.

From the time of his birth until his martyrdom, Imam Ali (AS) melted in God and all attributes of perfection were manifested in him and he attracted people toward himself so that writers and poets sang for him, and considered him as a model for rulers, leaders, and officials. And philosophers and thinkers were immersed in the depths of his divine thought and knowledge.”

Doueihi referred that “When talking about Imam Ali (AS), one should adore his heroism and bravery, which inspired revolutionaries and freemen of the world”, and emphasized: “This heroism was not just limited to the battlefields that he entered in defense of Muslims and Islam; rather, it includes all arenas of life and the scopes of humanity. He was a hero in the clarity of insight, purity of conscience, magic of expression, depth of humanity, passion of faith, support for the deprived and oppressed, and obedience to the truth in each situation.”

