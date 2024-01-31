Japan beat Bahrain to advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Japan defeated Bahrain in their Asian Cup round of 16 match in Doha, advancing to the quarter-finals where they will face either Iran or Syria.

Kaoru Mitoma came back as Japan overcame a shaky performance in the second half to advance to the Asian Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory against Bahrain on Wednesday.

The four time champions appeared to be easily winning their last 16 match in Doha with goals from Ritsu Doan and Takefusa Kubo, one before half time and one after, AFP reported.

However, a mistake from goalkeeper Zion Suzuki allowed Bahrain to get back into the game, but Japan regained their advantage when Ayase Ueda scored a goal less than 10 minutes after.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com