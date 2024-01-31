English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Japan beat Bahrain to advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup

0

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Japan defeated Bahrain in their Asian Cup round of 16 match in Doha, advancing to the quarter-finals where they will face either Iran or Syria.

Kaoru Mitoma came back as Japan overcame a shaky performance in the second half to advance to the Asian Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory against Bahrain on Wednesday.

The four time champions appeared to be easily winning their last 16 match in Doha with goals from Ritsu Doan and Takefusa Kubo, one before half time and one after, AFP reported.

However, a mistake from goalkeeper Zion Suzuki allowed Bahrain to get back into the game, but Japan regained their advantage when Ayase Ueda scored a goal less than 10 minutes after.

Source: Mehr News 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran beats Syria to advance to the quarter finals of Asian Cup

rahman samadreza

ESPN: Mancini has apologised for walking off the pitch

rahman samadreza

AFC: Korea Republic reached next round by defeating Saudi Arabia on penalties

rahman samadreza

AFC: Uzbekistan advances to quarterfinals by beating Thailand

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup: Qatar advances to quarter-finals by beating Palestine

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup: Tajikistan reach quarter finals beating UAE

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.