Iran beats Syria to advance to the quarter finals of Asian Cup

Shafaqna English- Iran’s national football team decisively triumphed over Syria in their AFC Asian Cup confrontation on the evening of Wednesday, Mehr News reported.
Iranian players and their Syrian opponents both netted a goal during the initial and latter halves of the match.
Iran emerged victorious with a 5-3 conquest in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.
Iran and Japan will face each other in the quarterfinals of the competition, scheduled for Saturday.
Source: Mehr News