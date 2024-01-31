Iran beats Syria to advance to the quarter finals of Asian Cup

Shafaqna English- Iran’s national football team decisively triumphed over Syria in their AFC Asian Cup confrontation on the evening of Wednesday, Mehr News reported.

Iranian players and their Syrian opponents both netted a goal during the initial and latter halves of the match.

Iran emerged victorious with a 5-3 conquest in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

Iran and Japan will face each other in the quarterfinals of the competition, scheduled for Saturday.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com