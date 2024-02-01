Iran’s Keshavarzi moves up in the ITTF rankings

Shafaqna English- As per Mehr News report, Amir Mehdi Keshavarzi, an Iranian table tennis player, made a remarkable climb of sixteen positions in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings.

The latest rankings, published on Wednesday, reveal that Keshavarzi has ascended the competitive ladder among global tennis players following their remarkable performance in WTT Contender Doha 2023.

The International Table Tennis Federation revealed the latest player rankings in January 2024, revealing that Amir Mehdi Keshavarzi made significant progress by climbing sixteen spots in the rankings, now securing the 188th position in the world.

Source: Mehr News

