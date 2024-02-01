Karim Ansarifard joins the Aris football club

Shafaqna English- Iranian forward Karim Ansarifard has signed with Greek football club Aris until the end of the ongoing season, with the option of extending his contract for an additional year, reported by Tasnim.

Ansarifard, who is 33 years old, played for Cypriot club Omonia from 2022 to 2024. Throughout his time with the team, he managed to score a total of six goals in 46 matches.

He is presently accompanying the Iran national football team in the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. On Saturday, they are set to face Japan in the match.

Source: Tasnim

