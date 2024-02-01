English
Amirali Azarpira became the world’s top wrestler of the month

Shafaqna English- As reported by Fars News Agency, the World Wrestling Federation has recently announced its selection for the top wrestlers of the month (January). Amirali Azarpira is among the selected wrestlers, participating in the freestyle wrestling.

Azarpira, an Iranian freestyle wrestler, 97 kilograms, emerged victorious in the world ranking competitions held in Zagreb by defeating Kyle Snyder from the United States, clinching the gold medal. This wrestler aspires to achieve a place in the Olympic games and reach Paris.

