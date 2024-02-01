Shafaqna Enghlish- Israeli forces “firing heavily” in a raid on al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis; Nasser and al-Amal hospitals under siege for days, Palestine Red Crescent Society reported.

“We’ve lost a health clinic, major shelters – facilities that were supporting the people of Khan Younis,” says Thomas White, UNRWA’s director of Gaza affairs, as staff join thousands fleeing the city in southern Gaza.

PRC:Israeli forces storm Gaza hospital for the 3rd time since dawn

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) said that Israeli occupation vehicles Thursday dawn stormed the courtyards of Al-Amal Hospital for the third time, took up positions there, and opened heavy fire in the vicinity of the hospital and on its buildings, before withdrawing later.

It explained that the hospital medical staff dealt with 12 slain Palestinians yesterday, including an employee and a volunteer in the association, in addition to six injuries.

PRC pointed out that the occupation forces opened fire on the hospital and its buildings, leading to bullets penetrating five vehicles, including three ambulances.

The occupation forces continue to target and besiege Al-Amal Hospital, affiliated with the Red Crescent Society, for the 11th day in a row, shooting bullets at anyone who moves in its vicinity.

UNRWA: Access to clean water in Gaza is ‘matter of life and death’

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Wednesday that in Gaza, “access to clean water is a matter of life and death.”

“In Gaza, every day is a struggle to find bread and water. Every day is a struggle to survive,” it said on X.

The agency pointed out that “without safe water, many more people will die from deprivation and disease.”

