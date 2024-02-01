UNSC gathers over ICJ ruling on provisional measures in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- UN Security Council member states gathered Wednesday to review a recent provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel.

The Hague-based ICJ ordered Israel last week to “take all measures within its power” to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court also demanded the immediate release of all hostages.

It ordered Israel to take “immediate and effective” measures to enable the provision of urgently needed services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.

Amar Bendjama, Algeria’s permanent representative to the UN, said the decision “reaffirms” that the time of impunity has come to an end.

“We in this connection reaffirm that Israel, the occupying power, immediately comply with the measures agreed upon by the Court.

“It is incumbent upon the international community to ensure that Israel fully complies with those provisional measures,” Bendjama told the Council’s meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

“It is of the utmost importance to guarantee accountability in order to protect future generations from atrocities such as those being committed today in Gaza,” he said, stressing that the provisional measures imposed by the UN world court must be implemented to protect Palestinian people from genocide.

