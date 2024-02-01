Sources: Hamas to accept Gaza truce only if Israel ends war-fully withdraws

Shafaqna Enghlish- While aljazeera wrote Hamas says it is still studying a proposal to halt the war in Gaza as Israeli bombardment continues, New Arab reported that Hamas will accept Gaza truce only if Israel ends war and fully withdraws.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan says the Palestinian group has not handed yet an official response to the proposed deal after the four-way meeting in Paris.

“When things are ready and we submit our response to the deal, it would be natural to let that be known,” he told Al Jazeera. “But until this moment, there has been no response from our side to the proposal, and so, there is no agreement.”

According to New Arab, Hamas on Thursday said it is willing to immediately accept a ceasefire only if Israel agrees to end the war and fully withdraw its forces from Gaza.

The Palestinian group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh is in Cairo today for negotiations over a potential deal. However, Israeli the Israeli media have reported fears that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be trying to sabotage any new truce agreement amid far-right resistance to any deal with Hamas.