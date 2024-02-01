World Hijab Day :A tool to foster tolerance

“Internationally, it’s seen as a positive step toward breaking stereotypes and promoting inclusivity,” she said.

February 1st, 2013 marked the first annual World Hijab Day (WHD). This day is to recognize millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab and live a life of modesty.

The brainchild of this movement is a Bangladeshi-New Yorker, Nazma Khan, who came up with the idea as a means to foster personal freedom of religious expression and cultural understanding by inviting women from all walks of life to experience the hijab for one day on February 1st annually.

By raising awareness, Nazma hopes to counteract some of the controversies surrounding why Muslim women choose to wear the hijab.

“My main goal for launching World Hijab Day is to educate and bring awareness of the Hijab worldwide so my sisters can practice wearing the hijab without facing bigotry, discrimination and prejudice,” she stated.