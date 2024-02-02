People in more than 150 countries celebrate World Hijab Day

Shafaqna Enghlish- People in more than 150 countries celebrated World Hijab Day on Thursday with events designed to counter hijabophobia through raised awareness about the Muslim head covering.

The headline event hosted by the World Hijab Day organization, which is based in New York, was its annual online conference, which featured speakers from 12 countries — Egypt, the US, the UK, Syria, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Afghanistan, Somalia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Canada and Mexico — who presented their diverse perspectives on the issue.

Source: Arab News

