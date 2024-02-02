English
International Shia News Agency
Ariana News: Kabul residents express concern over rise in crime

Kabul residents

Shafaqna Enghlish- A number of Kabul residents have expressed concern over the increase in crime, especially theft, Ariana News reported.

“Recently, there have been many criminal robberies in the city of Kabul and we are not safe,” said a Kabul’s resident.

However, Interior Ministry’s officials say crime has dropped significantly compared to previous years and that Kabul’s Police is trying to stamp it out completely.

The Interior Ministry’s Spokesman Abdul Mateen Qane said that the installation of security cameras has played a significant role in reducing criminal activity.

Source: Ariana News

