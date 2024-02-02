English
Saudi Arabia: 2nd Islamic Arts Biennale to be held in Jeddah in 2025

2nd Islamic Arts Biennale

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s second Islamic Arts Biennale will be held in 2025 in the Western Hajj Terminal at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Rakan Al-Touq, Vice-Chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, highlighted the success of the first edition of the event.

He said: “(The biennale) continues its mission in terms of shedding light on the treasures of the Islamic culture and its history and celebrating the institutions dedicated to it as a way to appreciate the role they are undertaking to preserve Islamic heritage.

“The second edition of the biennale will see the return of an expanded version of Al-Madar exhibition and forum, which includes some of the largest local and international institutions that are concerned with Islamic arts and will showcase their valuable collections.

