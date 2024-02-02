Al-Jazeera: Biden sanctions Israeli settlers who attack Palestinians in West Bank

Shafaqna Enghlish- The USA’s Department of the Treasury has issued sanctions on four Israeli settlers, shortly after the issuance of an executive order from the Biden’s administration authorizing this type of action, Al-Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu slams settler sanctions

The office of the Israeli prime minister has released a statement in response to sanctions against a handful of Israeli settlers accused of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where such attacks have grown more frequent and are often carried out under the gaze of Israeli soldiers.

Sanction’s scope may be fairly limited

Biden administration’s sanctions against four Israeli settlers are a step of rare accountability for settler violence against Palestinians, their scope may be fairly limited. “These sanctions prevent them from doing business in the United States, bars them from the financial system and receiving money from US citizens, and owning property in the USA,” Al-Jazeera correspondent Kimberly Halkett reported from the White House.

Source: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com