Al-Mayadeen claims USA approved strikes on Iranian personnel-facilities in Iraq-Syria

Shafaqna Enghlish- The USA has approved a series of attacks against targets in Iraq and Syria, including Iranian personnel-installations, over several days, CBS News told.

USA’s President Biden revealed on Tuesday (30 Jan. 2024) that he had decided on how to respond to the recent drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan as part of the ongoing operations against the US forces in the region for its complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Officials told CBS that the timing of the strikes would rely on the weather since they would like to have a clear sight of the targets.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com