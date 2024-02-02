Flights between Iraq-Malaysia resumed

Shafaqna English- The resumption of the national airline’s flights between Iraq and Malaysia was announced by the Ministry of Transport today, Thursday (01 Feb. 2024) according to INA.



Manaf Abdel Moneim, Director General of the General Company for Iraqi Airways, said in a statement: “The General Company for Iraqi Airways has launched its first direct flights from Baghdad International Airport to Kuala Lumpur International Airport”.

He continued: “The return to operation of this vital line took place according to the plan whose implementation is directly supervised by the Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, which includes expanding the network of travel destinations on board the national carrier’s fleet, and providing more options for travelers from Iraqi airports to various regional and international destinations.”

Source: INA

