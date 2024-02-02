UK agrees instant two-year visas for Saudi nationals

Shafaqna Enghlish- Saudi Arabian nationals can obtain instant two-year multiple entry visas to the UK for business, tourism and study visits.



“The new visa offers a validity period of up to two years and multiple entries during the validity period, in addition to costing nominal fees of 10 pounds sterling,” the official Saudi Press Agency said on January 31.

“It can also be used for the purposes of tourism, business, short study or medical treatment,” it said, adding that the visa would be considered an electronic travel authorisation.

Source: ABGI

