UNICEF: Over million Gazan children in need of mental health support

Shafaqna English- More than 1 million Gazan children were in need of mental health support, UNICEF said on Friday (02 Feb. 2024).

“They present symptoms like extremely high levels of persistent anxiety, loss of appetite. They can’t sleep, they have emotional outbursts or they panic every time they hear a bombing,” said Jonathan Crickx, UNICEF’S Chief of communication for the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“Before this war, UNICEF was considering already that 500,000 children were already in need of mental health and psychosocial support in Gaza. Today, we estimate that almost all children are in need of that support, and that’s more than 1 million children.”

Source: Devdiscourse

 

