English
Xinhua: 7.1 magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang

Shafaqna English- An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Wushi county in Aksu prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region at 2.09am (Beijing time) on Tuesday (30 Jan. 2024), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) as reported by Xinhua.

CENC said the epicentre was monitored at 41.26 degrees north latitude and 78.63 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 22 km.

According to the CENC, the main quake was followed by a series of aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 5.3.

Source: Xinhua

