Xinhua: Philippines agricultural sector grew by 1.2% in 2023

Shafaqna English- The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines reported that the country’s agricultural sector grew by 1.2 percent in 2023. This expansion was mainly due to an increase in poultry and livestock production, as well as an increase in fruit crops and record rice production, Xinhua reported on Friday.

“Agriculture has contributed positively to the growth of the economy last year. But certainly, we could do more,” stated Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, emphasizing the need for further action.

The department reported that the agricultural sector grew by just 0.6 percent in 2022, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Source: Xinhua

