International Shia News Agency
Italy: 49 migrants rescued from boat sinking in Mediterranean Sea

Shafaqna English-The Coast Guard in Italy rescued 49 people from migrant boat sinking in Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Lampedusa Island on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

A patrol boat belonging to the Coast Guard intervened and rescued the migrants, which were said to be from Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal and Bangladesh, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.

While it was reported that some of the migrants went missing due to the sinking of the boat, the exact numbers were not known.

Source:Anadolu Agency

