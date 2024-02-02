USA: Arab-American anger growing at Biden over Gaza war

Shafaqna English- Arab American anger is growing at Joe Biden over Gaza war.



President Joe Biden campaigned Thursday in the crucial swing state of Michigan. Biden was welcomed to the Midwestern state in part by Arab-American protesters that saying he support a “genocide” in Gaza, with a demonstration taking place near his meeting with members of the United Auto Workers union, whose leadership recently endorsed him.

He risks losing the votes of the state’s sizeable community of Muslims and people of Arab heritage this November. That could be a problem in an election decided by tiny margins.

Biden’s campaign manager went last week to Dearborn — home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the United States — only to be snubbed by the Detroit suburb’s mayor.

Source:Arab News