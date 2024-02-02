AL Jazeera: Gazans fear Israeli assault on last refuge

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Israeli military plans to expand its ground assault into Rafah, the southern area it designated as a ‘safe zone’ for Palestinian civilians.This has spread fear among the displaced and concerns from global aid organisations.

OCHA: Rafah is a ‘pressure cooker of despair’

The UN’s humanitarian office has voiced concern about the hostilities in Khan Younis, which have forced more people to flee to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. It describes the border town as a “pressure cooker of despair”.

“I want to emphasise our deep concern about the escalation of hostilities in Khan Younis, which has resulted in an increase in the number of internally displaced people seeking refuge in Rafah in recent days,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“Thousands of Palestinians have continued to flee to the south, which is already hosting over half the population of some 2.3 million people. … Rafah is a pressure cooker of despair, and we fear for what comes next.”

Palestinians fear assault on Rafah,

More than one million displaced Palestinians fear a new Israeli military onslaught after the Israeli defence minister pledged to attack Rafah, an area once described as a “safe zone”.

Emad, 55, a businessman and father of six, told the Reuters news agency that if Israeli tanks keep coming, “we will be left with two choices: stay and die or climb the walls into Egypt.”

“Most of Gaza’s population is in Rafah. If the tanks storm in, it will be a massacre like never before during this war.”

Um Badri, a mother of five displaced from Gaza City and now living in a tent in Khan Younis, said the wind and cold weather have added to the misery.

“We live in multiple miseries – a war, starvation and now the rain,” she said. “We used to wait for winter to enjoy watching the rain from the balcony of our house. Now, our house is gone, and the rainwater has flooded the tent we have ended up in.”

Source: AL Jazeera

