WHO warns of 77% spike in cancer cases by 2050

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday expects a 77% spike in cancer cases by 2050.

Ahead of World Cancer Day, the WHO and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) released the latest estimates on cancer cases and data about how much states finance cancer and palliative care services.

It showed that about one in five people develop cancer in their lifetime and that one in nine men and one in 12 women die from the disease.

The three major cancer types in 2022 were lung, breast, and colorectal cancers, the study showed. It added that lung cancer is the most common worldwide, with 2.5 million new cases.

It is followed by female breast cancer with 2.3 million cases and colorectal cancer with 1.9 million cases. IARC’s estimates covered 185 countries and 36 cancers, according to the statement.

Source: Anadolu Agency