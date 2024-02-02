Al-Aqsa Mosque: 13,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer Amid Israeli Restrictions

Shafaqna Enghlish- 13,000 Palestinians were allowed to perform Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site.

Only 13,000 people were able to enter the mosque to perform prayers, compared to more than 50,000 on regular Fridays, said an official in the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens. Military checkpoints are blocking Palestinians on the way to the compound, which hosts Islam’s third-holiest site.

Video footage shows a group of Israeli officers beating a young Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa. Earlier on Friday (02 Feb. 2024), hundreds of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at Al-Aqsa despite the Israeli military restrictions at its gates.

A group of Jerusalemite campaigners and activists earlier called for performing the Great Fajr prayer on Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards and staying at the holy site to demand lifting the siege imposed on it.

Source: AL Jazeera, Palestinian Information Center

