Euro News: Islamophobia is surging throughout Europe

Shafaqna Enghlish- It’s not just Muslims that are at risk in Islamophobic incident, it’s the Western world too, and their shared values of freedom, justice and equality, Euro News reported.

Earlier this month, a plot between AfD party officials and neo-Nazis to deport millions of ethnic minorities from Germany was uncovered.

But this conspiracy is part of a sinister undercurrent sweeping Europe and the wider Western world – one that goes hand-in-hand with a relentless surge in Islamophobia.

Since the atrocities of 7 October and the ongoing onslaught against the people of Gaza, Islamophobia in the UK has surged 600%.

But xenophobia is becoming more than normalised in the echelons of political power – it is becoming key to winning elections across Europe, and beyond.

Source: Euro News

www.shafaqna.com

