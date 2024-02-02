English
WFP: Number of hungry people in Sudan doubled over past year

Shafaqna English-The number of hungry people in Sudan has doubled over the past year as the ongoing war cuts civilians off from aid, the United Nations food agency said.

“The situation in Sudan today is nothing short of catastrophic,” said Eddie Rowe, the World Food Programme’s (WFP’s) Sudan representative and country director.

“Millions of people are impacted by the conflict. WFP has food in Sudan, but lack of humanitarian access and other unnecessary hurdles are slowing operations,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Life-saving assistance is not reaching those who need it the most, and we are already receiving reports of people dying of starvation,” he added.

The WFP has called on Sudan’s warring factions to provide immediate guarantees for the unimpeded delivery of relief.

Source:Al Jazeera

