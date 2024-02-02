[Video] Apartheid Then & Now: South Africa, Israel and the ICJ

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast and welcomed Andrew Feinstein to discuss “Apartheid Then & Now: South Africa, Israel and the ICJ”.

Speaker:

Andrew was an ANC Member of Parliament in South Africa for over seven years where he served under Nelson Mandela. He served on the Finance and Public Accounts Committees and as Deputy Chair of the country’s Audit Commission. He also served as Economic Advisor to Gauteng Premier, Tokyo Sexwale.

He resigned in 2001 in protest at the ANC’s refusal to countenance an independent and comprehensive enquiry into a multi-billion dollar arms deal which was tainted by allegations of high level corruption. His first book, the best-selling “After the Party: Corruption, the ANC and South Africa’s Uncertain Future” was published in 2007 and focused on this deal and its impact on South Africa’s young democracy.

Andrew is currently Executive Director of Shadow World Investigations (formerly Corruption Watch UK) – an NGO that details and exposes the impact of bribery and corruption on democracy, governance and development, predominantly but not exclusively, in the global arms trade and in the process known as State Capture – and an investigative writer, broadcaster, campaigner and speaker.

Andrew was named amongst the 100 most influential people in the world working in armed violence reduction. Along with two colleagues, he was voted South Africa’s anti-corruption hero of 2014. In early 2022 Andrew was the recipient of the Gavin McFadyen Award, along with Justin Schlosberg with whom he started Truth Defence.

www.shafaqna.com