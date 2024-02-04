How bullying effect students mentally?

Bullying precipitates mental health challenges, spanning from everyday stressors to serious, enduring conditions, encompassing changes in emotions, behaviors, and thoughts. These struggles often lead to distress and disruptions in social, work, or familial spheres, with untreated mental illness exacerbating emotional, behavioral, and physical health issues. The ramifications of bullying on mental health include sorrow, diminished quality of life, self-harm, and even suicide. Bullied children frequently miss school, contributing to absenteeism.

Despite being a pervasive global issue, bullying is gradually gaining attention. It’s imperative to acknowledge that bullying is not trivial, and for students, confronting it can be daunting until they advocate for themselves. Collective action against bullying is necessary, as emphasized by Barack Obama’s assertion that “Each of us deserves the freedom to pursue our own version of happiness. No one deserves to be bullied.”

In Pakistan, bullying remains a significant yet often overlooked problem, particularly in schools where teachers may lack the knowledge or resources to address it effectively. Research by Shamsi et al. (2019) highlighted the prevalence of bullying-related symptoms among students, with a concerning lack of awareness among teachers. Further studies on mental health and bullying among Pakistani students have shown correlations between bullying and depression, loneliness, sleep disturbances, and suicidal thoughts.

Academic performance also suffers due to bullying, as it disrupts the school environment and social interactions, leading to failures in exams and decreased attendance. Failure to address this issue can have dire consequences, hindering students’ career prospects and potentially leading to extreme measures such as suicide.

Efforts to combat bullying include educational sessions for students, parental involvement in monitoring school activities, vigilant school faculty, and accessible counseling services for social and behavioral issues. Internationally, initiatives such as Greece’s “The Smile of the Child” and Pakistan’s “No Bullying Zone” aim to raise awareness and provide support for those affected by bullying.

In conclusion, my research underscored the global prevalence of bullying, attributing it to a lack of moral support and inflated superiority complexes. It’s essential for students to seek support from parents, teachers, and peers to overcome the barriers of fear and societal norms, thereby restoring confidence and addressing mental health challenges associated with bullying.

