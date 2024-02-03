UN: More than 22,000 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip

Shafaqna English- Over 22,000 buildings have been destroyed in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT).

UNOSAT explained that the experts compared the images with those collected last May, September, October and November, and emphasized that “22,131 structures have been identified as destroyed, with an additional 14,066 deemed severely damaged and 32,950 moderately damaged.”

In the provinces of Gaza and Khan Yunis, 10,280 and 11,894 structures are reported to be newly damaged, respectively compared with UNOSAT’s previous analysis based on an image acquired on November 26. In particular, Gaza City has been hit hard, with 8,926 newly destroyed structures, UNOSAT said.

The experts’ findings provide that about 93,800 “housing units” have been damaged in the Gaza Strip.

