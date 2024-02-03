AFC: South Korea defeats Australia to advance to the semi-finals

Shafaqna English- Son Heung min propelled Korea Republic to the semi finals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 on Friday, seizing a penalty in injury time and delivering a remarkable free kick in extra time to secure a fantastic 2-1 comeback win for his country against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, AFC reported.

The Taeguk Warriors, led by the Tottenham Hotspur forward, managed to equalize the game after Craig Goodwin scored a close range volley in the 42nd minute, giving the Australians a lead. As a result, the Koreans will face Jordan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday, competing for a place in the final.

Source: AFC

