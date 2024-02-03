English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

AFC: Jordan end Tajikistan’s run to book a semi-final spot

0

Shafaqna English- According to AFC, A historic moment unfolded as Jordan secured their spot in the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 with a 1-0 triumph over Tajikistan at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday, thanks to Vahdat Hanonov’s unfortunate own goal.

The nation from West Asia achieved the quarter finals on two occasions, with defeats against Japan in 2004 and Uzbekistan in 2011. Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s debut continental journey concludes at the quarter finals following a string of commendable displays in Qatar 2023.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AFC: Iran v Japan, preview

rahman samadreza

AFC: South Korea defeats Australia to advance to the semi-finals

rahman samadreza

Iran to attend CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2024

rahman samadreza

AFC: IR Iran v Syria in Asian Cup 2023 Preview

rahman samadreza

AFC: Korea Republic reached next round by defeating Saudi Arabia on penalties

rahman samadreza

AFC: Uzbekistan advances to quarterfinals by beating Thailand

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.