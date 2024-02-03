AFC: Jordan end Tajikistan’s run to book a semi-final spot

Shafaqna English- According to AFC, A historic moment unfolded as Jordan secured their spot in the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 with a 1-0 triumph over Tajikistan at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday, thanks to Vahdat Hanonov’s unfortunate own goal.

The nation from West Asia achieved the quarter finals on two occasions, with defeats against Japan in 2004 and Uzbekistan in 2011. Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s debut continental journey concludes at the quarter finals following a string of commendable displays in Qatar 2023.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com