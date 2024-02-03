AFC: Iran v Japan, preview

Shafaqna English- As per AFC report, Hajime Moriyasu holds the belief that his Japan team will progress to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 , similar to their achievements in five out of the previous six versions of the regional tournament.

Moriyasu expressed his belief in Japan’s prospects but emphasized that his team would not underestimate Iran, even with the suspension of star striker Mehdi Taremi.

“I think Iran have the same number of rest days, just that we have played less minutes. It’s a match between two big teams in Asia so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Moriyasu.

The encounter between two prominent Asian football powers, who have collectively won the AFC Asian Cup title seven times, is an equally enthralling prospect for Iran’s coach, Amir Ghalenoei.

Ghalenoei said: “This could have been the final but now we face off in the quarter-final,” said Ghalehnoy. “Japan are a very good team and now, in the knockout stage, they are showing a much better performance than they showed in the group stage.”

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com