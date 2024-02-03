Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars: “cutting oil and gas export to countries supporting Israel”

SHAFAQNA- “Ali Mohiuddin Qara Daghi”, the Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, announced: “this union will propose nine initiatives during World Jerusalem Week, which begins tomorrow, Friday. Some of these initiatives are related to the governments and some to the people and one part is also related to members of the media.”

According to Shafaqna, in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Qara Daghi explained: “one of the most important initiatives of the union is related to leaders who have remained silent against the crimes committed in Gaza. We ask the political leaders to impose economic sanctions on the countries that support the Israel occupiers by cutting off oil and gas.”

The Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars also called for holding a meeting of leaders of countries against the genocide in Gaza by one of the Arab and Islamic countries and added: “in this meeting, an international humanitarian declaration should be issued to support the oppressed, especially in Gaza. We also demand the protection of ships that head for Gaza and the members of this union should be allowed to enter Gaza.”

According to the existing statistics, the oil produced by the Arab countries constitutes about 30% of the total oil production of 100 million barrels of the OPEC countries per day.

Arabs have much influence in international bodies regulating energy markets across the world, such as OPEC or OPEC Plus. Also, Arab countries have more than 57% of the world’s crude oil reserves and more than 26.5% of the world’s natural gas reserves.

The countries of the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, had previously cut off their oil exports to the countries of the world, especially those that supported the occupiers in October 1973 Arab-Israeli War. This led to oil price jump where each barrel reached 12 dollars from 3 dollars, and had remarkable results such as intensive pressure of the West on Tel Aviv as a supporter of Israel.

