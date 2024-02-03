Sources: Children scour Gaza streets for scraps of food as aid remains blocked

Shafaqna Enghlish- More than one million displaced Palestinians await Israel’s planned attack on Rafah city with children roaming the streets “looking for scraps of food”.

This city, positioned along the Egyptian border, has become a refuge for the majority of Palestinians fleeing the relentless Israeli onslaughts and massacres throughout the Strip. Rafah, now overwhelmed with makeshift tent cities, has become a sanctuary for families desperately seeking respite from the occupation’s violence that has besieged their lives.

There is no aid being delivered and prices of basic necessities have tripled. People do not have cash and cannot afford to buy anything. The vast majority of working people are private sector employees and have not had their paycheques since the beginning of the war.

We’re seeing children roaming around in Rafah looking for scraps of food. Newborn babies are dying of malnutrition and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding do not have the necessary nutrients to continue feeding their children or bring to term their gestation period.

Source: AL Jazeera, Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com