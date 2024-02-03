Karbala: Endoscopic operation on 50 years-old patien at Al-Kafeel hospital

Shafaqna English- A medical team at Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital successfully performed an endoscopic operation on a fifty years-old patient.

A gastroenterologist at the hospital, Dr. Ahmed Hashim, said that “the patient was suffering from a tumor in the bile duct that caused it to become blocked, as well as an unstable state of Health”. “The medical team worked to stabilize the health situation and return the body’s functions to normal as part of its preparation for the operation,”he added. Hashem continued, “the team performed an endoscopic intervention operation through which the bile duct was opened, and a tumor was discovered inside, and a metal stent was placed so that the patient could come out healthy”.

Source: Al Kafeel