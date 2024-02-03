English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

EU, ASEAN call for durable ceasefire in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English-The EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday called for durable ceasefire in Gaza .

In a joint statement following the 24th EU-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the two regional blocs said they agreed to condemn all attacks against civilians in Gaza.

“We called for rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings and through a dedicated maritime route,” said the statement.

It called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them, and abide by international law, including international humanitarian law.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Related posts

UN: More than 22,000 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: Over million Gazan children in need of mental health support

nasibeh yazdani

 AA: Western media organizations are putting pressure on Journalists to censor Palestinian narrative

nasibeh yazdani

Runnymede Polls: Realizing black and minority ethnic perspectives on protest rights and Palestine in 2024

anvari

UK: 7th national march for Palestine in London

nasibeh yazdani

Zelensky’s former aide: “Ukraine not welcome in NATO-EU”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.