EU, ASEAN call for durable ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaqna English-The EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday called for durable ceasefire in Gaza .

In a joint statement following the 24th EU-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the two regional blocs said they agreed to condemn all attacks against civilians in Gaza.

“We called for rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings and through a dedicated maritime route,” said the statement.

It called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them, and abide by international law, including international humanitarian law.

Source: Anadolu Agency